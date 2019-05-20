Smart Bets: Speech & Debate

For its return to 35below, Attic Salt Theatre Company has chosen Stephen Karam’s dark comedy Speech & Debate, about three misfits who unite to form the titular club at their high school. The play stars a trio of local teen actors: Brendan Nickerson as Solomon, the troubled reporter for the school newspaper who’s looking for a big scoop; Graham Podraza as Howie, a disaffected, openly gay senior; and Gabby Bailey as Diwata, the crew leader who nudges them out of their comfort zones. Lara Holloway, who recently wowed upstairs audiences at Asheville Community Theatre as Kate Monster in Avenue Q, rounds out the cast. The final performances take place Friday, May 24, and Saturday, May 25, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 26, at 2:30 p.m. $20. ashevilletheatre.org. Photo courtesy of Attic Salt Theatre Company