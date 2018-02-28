Smart Bets: Spheres of Influence

With a background in traditional painting and printmaking informing her aesthetic, Asheville-based artist Linda Gritta has followed the allure of abstraction in recent years. Steering her paintbrush is a fascination with the order and chaos in humankind, nature and physics, through which she explores the possibilities of the medium. UNC Asheville presents some of Gritta’s latest works in an exhibition titled Spheres of Influence, on display at the Blowers Gallery of the Ramsey Library, March 1-30. Seeking to express the simplicity and complexity of Gritta’s world, the selected works range from small, lushly painted spheres to epic, meandering abstracts. The exhibit’s opening reception takes place Saturday, March 3, 4-6:30 p.m., at Ramsey Library. Free. library.unca.edu. Image courtesy of Gritta