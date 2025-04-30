Smart Bets: Spring Art Fling

North Asheville’s Reynolds Village community on North Merrimon Avenue had so much fun with its first Spring Art Fling in 2024, that it’s flinging into spring again this year 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 3.

The festivities take place inside Reynolds Village shops and along its sidewalks. Jewelry, photography, soap, pottery and more artsy things will be part of the event.

Participants include LeeAnn Donnelley Photography, Moth and Magic Jewelry, LFD Pottery, A Peek Photography, The Costume Shoppe and Hello Gorgeous. The Village Porch, a family-owned, family-friendly sports bar, will be open for lunch (the patio is pooch-friendly), and Quench!, Metro Wines’ wine bistro, will have wines by the glass to savor on-site with a grilled cheese sandwich and soup of the day from chef Sam Etheridge. There will also be bottles, artisan cheeses and other gourmet provisions to take away.

The Spring Art Fling raises funds for Woodfin Elementary School’s arts programs through vendor fees and donations. avl.mx/eql