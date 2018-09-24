Smart Bets: STIG

Berklee College of Music has served as a pipeline to Asheville for such artists as Brie Capone and the now-defunct Midnight Snack. One of the latest acts to take that path south from Boston is the instrumental progressive-jazz-funk band STIG, whose five close-knit musicians became enamored with the city while on tour. Eschewing covers, the ensemble’s tunes are described as “all original and are always written as a group to fuse each member’s genre-crossing influences.” This week, after two years of playing together, STIG releases its debut studio album, Agreed Upon, and kicks off its fall tour with a record release party on Saturday, Sept. 29, at 10 p.m. at Foggy Mountain Brew Pub. Free to attend. foggymountainavl.com. Photo courtesy of the band