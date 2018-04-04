Smart Bets: Sumitra

Born to Indian parents in New York, Sumitra was uprooted throughout a childhood that saw her ricochet around Europe, Asia and North America. During those years, she says songwriting was her lone, steady force. Now that the pianist/vocalist has laid down roots in the suburbs of Los Angeles, she’s able to more fully reflect on her tumultuous youth while also celebrating her current peaceful existence. The past and present are reflected on her 2016 collection, Still, Sumitra’s third album and first as a purely solo performer. She’s also been hard at work on a follow-up with what she’s dubbed her “dream team.” Sumitra continues her journey in the lounge at Isis Music Hall on Wednesday, April 11, at 7 p.m. $10. isisasheville.com. Photo by Eric Lee Martin