Smart Bets: Swannanoa Chamber Music Festival

Back for its 48th year, the annual Swannanoa Chamber Music Festival is composed of a quintet of programs, a new one of which will be performed June 30-July 29 at Warren Wilson College on Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Waynesville’s First United Methodist Church on Sundays at 3 p.m. (except for July 22 at 7:30 p.m.). The kickoff program (June 30-July 1) features the Jasper String Quartet, countertenor Nicholas Tamagna and pianist Inessa Zaretsky performing songs and arias by Bach, Handel, Hasse and Poulenc, as well as Mendelssohn’s String Quartet in D major Op. 44, No. 1. Next up is the Enso String Quartet (Program 2, July 7-8) and The Tesla String Quartet (Programs 3 and 4, July 14-15 and 21-22). An all-star ensemble of Zaretsky, Alexander Velinzon (violin) Elisa Barston (violin), Tatjana Mead-Chamis (viola), Mihail Istomin (cello) and Joe McFadden (bass) close out the series July 28-29. $25 per show or $100 for a season ticket at a single location. scm-festival.com. Photo courtesy of Tesla String Quartet