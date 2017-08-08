Smart Bets: Sweet Knives

Memphis-based “black-wave synth-punk band” Lost Sounds was the launching pad for frontman Jay Reatard’s solo career. Five years after his 2010 passing, Reatard’s former songwriting partner Alicja Trout, drummer Rich Crook and guitarist John Garland put aside the differences that caused the band to break up in 2005 and revisited Lost Sounds’ 100-plus song catalog. Joined by bassist Johnny Valiant, the reunited collaborators have adopted the moniker Sweet Knives (a nod to a Lost Sounds song) and recorded a self-titled debut, set for an August release. The quartet carries on the tradition of Lost Sounds’ wild live performances — albeit with what the band calls “a new delivery, less likely to fall apart and fall offstage” — at The Mothlight on Friday, Aug. 11, at 9:30 p.m. The Missing Stares and The Chickenhawks open. $8. themothlight.com. Photo courtesy of Sweet Knives