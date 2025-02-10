Smart Bets: Tainted Love Comedy Show

Combine the horrible possibilities of a blind date with the deep anxiety inherent to Valentine’s Day, and it’s guaranteed to sink the love boat. Unless it’s an evening with Asheville’s favorite lovesick couple, Cayla Clark and Ryan Gordon of Blind Date Asheville, who will overshare their romantic misadventures, cringiest moments and inappropriate PDA on Friday, Feb. 14, at The Montford Rooftop Bar. Their Tainted Love Comedy Show, a sweet-and-sour treat of standup comedy and audience interaction, isn’t for the faint of heart. But the bar’s V-Day selection of retro cocktails can help loosen you up and set that love bug free. A special Valentine’s menu will satisfy hungry hearts. Because love means never having to say you’re sorry, two shows are scheduled to accommodate those who forgot to make plans for The Big Night — 6 p.m. for early birds and 9 p.m. for night owls — with a portion of ticket sales going to Asheville Poverty Initiative. Clark and Gordon are the creators, producers and stars of the Instagram smash hit BlindDateAVL ( avl.mx/ehq ), and Clark contributes monthly to Xpress’ Best Medicine comedy column. Tickets are $25. avl.mx/ehr

