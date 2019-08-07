Smart Bets: Tanya Solomon

Ever get the feeling that stage magic could use more blindfold targeting with knives, conjuring of live fish from thin air and showcases that highlight the numerous capabilities of creamed corn? If the answer is yes, Tanya Solomon may be the performer for you. One of the industry’s few female professionals brings all of the above, plus an illusion by her rescue coonhound, Stormy the Mystery Dog, to her show, Truth Assassin. Joining the Brooklyn-based artist on the Sunday, Aug. 11, bill at The Odditorium is Asheville’s own Toybox, aka America’s Favorite Cartoon Witch, and his blend of puppetry, storytelling and performance art. The entertainment begins at 9 p.m. $10. ashevilleodditorium.com. Photo by Adrian Buckmaster