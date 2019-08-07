Smart Bets: Tanya Solomon

Ever get the feeling that stage magic could use more blindfold targeting with knives, conjuring of live fish from thin air and showcases that highlight the numerous capabilities of creamed corn? If the answer is yes, Tanya Solomon may be the performer for you. One of the industry’s few female professionals brings all of the above, plus an illusion by her rescue coonhound, Stormy the Mystery Dog, to her show, Truth Assassin. Joining the Brooklyn-based artist on the Sunday, Aug. 11, bill at The Odditorium is Asheville’s own Toybox, aka America’s Favorite Cartoon Witch, and his blend of puppetry, storytelling and performance art. The entertainment begins at 9 p.m. $10. ashevilleodditorium.com. Photo by Adrian Buckmaster
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.