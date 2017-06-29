Smart bets: Tennger Cavalry

“Mongolian folk metal band” may seem like a counterintuitive collection of descriptors, but it’s perfectly appropriate when depicting the band Tennger Cavalry. The songs on the 2016 Cavalry in Thousands album feature sounds from a variety of musical genres, including chanting, shamisen solos, classic metal guitar riffs and full orchestral melodies fit for a fantasy movie soundtrack. The unprecedented group recently played a sold-out show at Carnegie Hall and received praise from major media outlets such as CNN and Vice. For its show in Asheville, Tennger Cavalry will be joined by Venezuelan guitar prodigy Felix Martin — who performs with two connected guitars totaling 30 strings — and pagan metal band Helsott. The Mothlight hosts the night of metal on Tuesday, July 4, at 9:30 p.m. $10/$12. themothlight.com. Photo courtesy of Tennger Cavalry
