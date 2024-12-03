Smart Bets: The Art of Recovery

Western North Carolina community responses to the disaster of Tropical Storm Helene have ranged from powering up chain saws to water brigades and hot meals. Pink Dog Creative’s upcoming exhibit, The Art of Recovery, is a multigenerational creative response to Helene from the perspective of Asheville’s Black community. The project highlights the work of youth artists from local organizations Hood Huggers International and Umoja Health and Justice and Wellness Collective as well as adult artists, including exhibit curator Destro, DeWayne Barton, Millad Nooraei, Michael Hayes, Jenny Pickens, Ant Grey of All A Dream Darkroom, Elizabeth Lashay of Slay the Mic Multimedia and UNC Asheville STEAM Studio instructors Sara Sanders and Leslie Rosenberg . Featured in the exhibit, which is subtitled “Hammers and Bags: Rising through the Layers of Tragedy Over Old Wounds,” is a mural created by the Burton Street community under the guidance and vision of Pickens. Also included are interviews with Burton Street neighborhood youths, photographs of storm damage and recovery captured by youth artists, sculpture made from reclaimed materials, fiber arts, animation, painting and sound installations. The opening reception is 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Pink Dog Creative. Gallery hours are 1-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Jan. 4. avl.mx/ec7 Photo courtesy of Asheville Creative Arts

