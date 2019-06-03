Smart Bets: The Ballad of Romeo and Juliet

Following a successful 2018 run in the lot at 68 Haywood St., the Asheville-based American Myth Center’s production of The Ballad of Romeo and Juliet returns with a monthlong tour of branches in the Buncombe County Library System. Originally crafted at Northwestern University with subsequent workshops at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and in Chicago under the banner of the AMC, the roots-music-infused take on Shakespeare’s play is set in a mythical land inspired by Reconstruction era Appalachia and centers on the themes of tribalism and inherited hate. For each performance, the cast will play a 30-minute set of music before the two-hour main attraction. Other than matinees in the Pack Memorial Library auditorium, every show will be performed outdoors on the AMC Show Truck mobile stage; attendees are invited to bring their own seating. Schedule at americanmythcenter.org. Photo by Aaron Snook