Following a successful 2018 run in the lot at 68 Haywood St., the Asheville-based American Myth Center’s production of The Ballad of Romeo and Juliet returns with a monthlong tour of branches in the Buncombe County Library System. Originally crafted at Northwestern University with subsequent workshops at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and in Chicago under the banner of the AMC, the roots-music-infused take on Shakespeare’s play is set in a mythical land inspired by Reconstruction era Appalachia and centers on the themes of tribalism and inherited hate. For each performance, the cast will play a 30-minute set of music before the two-hour main attraction. Other than matinees in the Pack Memorial Library auditorium, every show will be performed outdoors on the AMC Show Truck mobile stage; attendees are invited to bring their own seating. Schedule at americanmythcenter.org. Photo by Aaron Snook
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.
One thought on “Smart Bets: The Ballad of Romeo and Juliet”
What a pleasant photo.