Smart Bets: The Cheeksters

Long before The Upside Down, Eleven and Will Byers captivated millions on Netflix, The Cheeksters got ahead of the pop cultural curve with its debut album Stranger Things Have Happened. Since that 1992 release, the Asheville rock band has dropped five more collections of original tunes that reference not the synth-heavy ’80s of Hawkins, Ind., but the sonic and lyrical qualities that have kept ’60s pop in regular rotation. A sixth disc, tentatively scheduled for a spring 2018 unveiling, is currently underway in Nashville’s Creampuff Studios, where the group holds true to its retro roots by recording on analog tape. The band will share a few new tracks along with selections from its back catalog in the lounge at Isis Music Hall on Friday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. $10 advance/$12 day of show. isisasheville.com. Photo courtesy of The Cheeksters
