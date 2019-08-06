Smart Bets: The Children of Dionysus

Fresh off her April show, Noble Beasts, which featured oil paintings that confront the symbolic links between humans and animals by transforming Renaissance-era royalty into their wildlife equivalents, Asheville artist Elizabeth Albright returns with a solo show titled The Children of Dionysus. Works in the new collection are transformations of figures in rococo paintings into animals associated with the Greek god of wine, fertility, ecstasy and other aspects of frivolity and excess. While acknowledging that the myth of Dionysus and the rococo art movement are separated by centuries, Albright sees them as conceptually similar and seeks to combine the two and create a new narrative. There will be an opening reception for the paintings at ZaPow Gallery on Friday, Aug. 9, 7-9 p.m., complete with complimentary drinks, cake, music, parlor games, prizes and a masquerade ball. The show runs through Sept. 8. zapow.com. Image of “The Swing” courtesy of the artist