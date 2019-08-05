Smart Bets: The Ex-Optimists

Forged in the boiling metropolis of Houston, The Ex-Optimists now also call Asheville and its milder climate home. Self-described purveyors of “pop songs played with guitars plugged into amps turned up way too loud to get over a drummer who hits them too hard, hollered to be heard,” the indie/noise rockers unite the talents of Katie Keller (bass), Kelly Minnis (vocals/guitar), Michael Scarborough (guitar) and Colin Witucki (drums). Still riding the high of its acclaimed 2018 album, Drowned in Moonlight, which drew comparisons to the likes of Dinosaur Jr. and Superchunk, the band makes its local debut Friday, Aug. 9, at Fleetwood’s. The evening starts at 9 with opening sets by Asheville rock trio Ugly Runner and Carrboro-based punk quartet Personality Cult. $7 general admission/$10 for attendees under 21. fleetwoodschapel.com. Photo by Kylie Alyssa