Smart Bets: The Ex-Optimists

Forged in the boiling metropolis of Houston, The Ex-Optimists now also call Asheville and its milder climate home. Self-described purveyors of “pop songs played with guitars plugged into amps turned up way too loud to get over a drummer who hits them too hard, hollered to be heard,” the indie/noise rockers unite the talents of Katie Keller (bass), Kelly Minnis (vocals/guitar), Michael Scarborough (guitar) and Colin Witucki (drums). Still riding the high of its acclaimed 2018 album, Drowned in Moonlight, which drew comparisons to the likes of Dinosaur Jr. and Superchunk, the band makes its local debut Friday, Aug. 9, at Fleetwood’s. The evening starts at 9 with opening sets by Asheville rock trio Ugly Runner and Carrboro-based punk quartet Personality Cult. $7 general admission/$10 for attendees under 21. fleetwoodschapel.com. Photo by Kylie Alyssa
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.