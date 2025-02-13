Smart Bets: The Greatest Wildlife Photographs exhibition

Thanks to a new exhibition at The N.C. Arboretum, you don’t have to brave the wild to observe the wild. A new collection from National Geographic, curated by nature photo editor Kathy Moran, is now on display at The N.C. Arboretum’s Baker Exhibit Center through Sunday, May 11.
“The Greatest Wildlife Photographs” exhibition features over 70 framed wildlife photographs taken over more than a century by celebrated National Geographic photographers, including Michael “Nick” Nichols, Steve Winter, Paul Nicklen, Beverly Joubert, David Doubilet and more. Text panels that accompany each photo explain how the photographers achieved the images, often through innovative methods such as camera traps, remote imaging and underwater technology. From snow leopards in India and gelada baboons in Ethiopia to the flightless 250-pound cassowary of Australia and the gray wolves of Minnesota, the exhibit takes visitors on a worldwide journey to see animals in their natural habitats.
Entry to the exhibit is included with The N.C. Arboretum’s regular parking fee; members are admitted for free. avl.mx/eig
