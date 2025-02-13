Smart Bets: The Greatest Wildlife Photographs exhibition

Posted on by Kay West
"Vumbi Pride" by Michael Nichols

Thanks to a new exhibition at The N.C. Arboretum, you don’t have to brave the wild to observe the wild. A new collection from National Geographic, curated by nature photo editor Kathy Moran, is now on display at The N.C. Arboretum’s Baker Exhibit Center through Sunday, May 11.

“The Greatest Wildlife Photographs” exhibition features over 70 framed wildlife photographs taken over more than a century by celebrated National Geographic photographers, including Michael “Nick” Nichols, Steve Winter, Paul Nicklen, Beverly Joubert, David Doubilet and more. Text panels that accompany each photo explain how the photographers achieved the images, often through innovative methods such as camera traps, remote imaging and underwater technology. From snow leopards in India and gelada baboons in Ethiopia to the flightless 250-pound cassowary of Australia and the gray wolves of Minnesota, the exhibit takes visitors on a worldwide journey to see animals in their natural habitats.

Entry to the exhibit is included with The N.C. Arboretum’s regular parking fee; members are admitted for free. avl.mx/eig

Kay West
Kay West began her writing career in NYC, then was a freelance journalist in Nashville for more than 30 years, including contributing writer for the Nashville Scene, Nashville correspondent for People magazine, author of five books and mother of two happily launched grown-up kids. In 2019 she moved to Asheville and continued writing (minus Red Carpet coverage) with a focus on food, farming and hospitality. She is a die-hard NY Yankees fan.
