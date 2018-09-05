Smart Bets: The Human Side

Posted on by Edwin Arnaudin
BET The HUMANside

In mid-October last year, Asheville-based poet Kevin Evans began hosting and assembling The Human Side, a recurring event he created “to bring people together to enjoy a mutual human experience of art, communication and community.” On Sunday, Sept. 9, at 4 p.m., the latest edition takes place at The BLOCK Off Biltmore. Titled Old School/New School: History of People and Their Ways, it includes music and spoken word by Evans, Aaron Price, Caleb Beissert, Meta Commerse, Dagmar Stansova, Kelly Hoyer, Joe Shelton, Abby Young, Mildred K. Barya, Justin Blackburn, Gary McCracken and Justin Lawlor, Robert Zachary and Sol Esperanza Roja. Vegan dishes will be served, and the scheduled performances will be followed by an open mic and jam. $10 suggested donation. Half of the evening’s proceeds will be donated to Youth OUTright WNC, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering area LGBTQIA+ youth. theblockoffbiltmore.com. Photo of Evans courtesy of the artist

SHARE
About Edwin Arnaudin
Edwin Arnaudin is a staff writer for Mountain Xpress. He also reviews films for ashevillemovies.com and is a member of the Southeastern Film Critics Association (SEFCA) and North Carolina Film Critics Association (NCFCA). Follow me @EdwinArnaudin
View all posts by Edwin Arnaudin →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.