Smart Bets: The Human Side

In mid-October last year, Asheville-based poet Kevin Evans began hosting and assembling The Human Side, a recurring event he created “to bring people together to enjoy a mutual human experience of art, communication and community.” On Sunday, Sept. 9, at 4 p.m., the latest edition takes place at The BLOCK Off Biltmore. Titled Old School/New School: History of People and Their Ways, it includes music and spoken word by Evans, Aaron Price, Caleb Beissert, Meta Commerse, Dagmar Stansova, Kelly Hoyer, Joe Shelton, Abby Young, Mildred K. Barya, Justin Blackburn, Gary McCracken and Justin Lawlor, Robert Zachary and Sol Esperanza Roja. Vegan dishes will be served, and the scheduled performances will be followed by an open mic and jam. $10 suggested donation. Half of the evening’s proceeds will be donated to Youth OUTright WNC, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering area LGBTQIA+ youth. theblockoffbiltmore.com. Photo of Evans courtesy of the artist