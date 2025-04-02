Smart Bets: The Incidental Moment

How similar are photographs and paintings? Pink Dog Gallery explores that question in its latest exhibit, The Incidental Moment, which spotlights the work of painter Joanie Krug and street photographer and oral historian Alan Wieder.

The exhibition runs Friday-Sunday, April 4-May 4, with an opening reception slated for Saturday, April 5, 4-6 p.m.

“Joanie’s gestural brushwork and abstracted figurative and landscape work represents the spontaneous and incidental spirit of her social and community perceptions. The moods conveyed suggest a lively energy and connection to her world,” Pink Dog says in a press release. “Alan will be showing recent work that he has made on the streets of Asheville. These are images that hope to show the spirit of individuals in their public setting.”

The exhibit and reception are free to attend. avl.mx/a0b