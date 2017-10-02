Smart Bets: The Marcus King Band family reunion

Southern rock guitarist Marcus King and the members of his eponymous band are generally too busy working to attend family reunions — so the Greenville, S.C.-based musicians decided to organize their own gathering of musical kin at Pisgah Brewing Co. In addition to the hosts, the show on Friday, Oct. 6, will feature sets from Blackberry Smoke, Jaimoe’s Jassz Band, Big Something, National Reserve and Gabriel Kelley. On Saturday, Oct. 7, King and company bring David Shaw, Ron Holloway, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, George Porter Jr. and more to the stage for guest spots. The closing day also includes a performance by Asheville’s Travers Brothership. A portion of proceeds benefits medical marijuana advocacy group Cannabis Forward and Mental Health America of Greenville County. Day passes are $38.50 advance/$45 day of show. Two-day passes are $67.50/$75. pisgahbrewing.com. Photo by Emily Butler