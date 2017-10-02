Smart Bets: The Marcus King Band family reunion

Posted on by Edwin Arnaudin
BET MarcusKingBand_TerminalWest_EMilyButler-3-95469-0x1024

Southern rock guitarist Marcus King and the members of his eponymous band are generally too busy working to attend family reunions — so the Greenville, S.C.-based musicians decided to organize their own gathering of musical kin at Pisgah Brewing Co. In addition to the hosts, the show on Friday, Oct. 6, will feature sets from Blackberry Smoke, Jaimoe’s Jassz Band, Big Something, National Reserve and Gabriel Kelley. On Saturday, Oct. 7, King and company bring David Shaw, Ron Holloway, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, George Porter Jr. and more to the stage for guest spots. The closing day also includes a performance by Asheville’s Travers Brothership. A portion of proceeds benefits medical marijuana advocacy group Cannabis Forward and Mental Health America of Greenville County. Day passes are $38.50 advance/$45 day of show. Two-day passes are $67.50/$75. pisgahbrewing.com. Photo by Emily Butler

SHARE
About Edwin Arnaudin
Edwin Arnaudin is a staff writer for Mountain Xpress. He also reviews films for ashevillemovies.com and is a member of the Southeastern Film Critics Association (SEFCA) and North Carolina Film Critics Association (NCFCA). Follow me @EdwinArnaudin
View all posts by Edwin Arnaudin →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.