Smart Bets: The Muslims

A self-described “controversially tender, queer, people of color punk band,” Durham-based trio The Muslims began performing together right around the time of Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration. The band consists of Qadr (lead vocals/guitar), a black queer Muslim originally from New York; North Carolina-born, Palestinian drummer FaraH BaHbaH; and “babygay” bassist Abu Shea. As a strong, unified front, the group pulls from classic punk and afro-punk roots, mixing in hardcore and rock-rap fusion, plus healthy doses of political satire and shared experiences as multiracial Muslims. On Tuesday, Jan. 14, The Muslims will take to The Mothlight stage on a bill with fellow queer Bull City act Loamlands and Asheville-based trio Bless Your Heart, itself fronted by two nonbinary artists. The evening begins at 9 p.m. $10 advance/$12 day of show. themothlight.com. Photo by Antonio Rodriguez/Punk Island NYC