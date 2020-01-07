Smart Bets: The Muslims

A self-described “controversially tender, queer, people of color punk band,” Durham-based trio The Muslims began performing together right around the time of Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration. The band consists of Qadr (lead vocals/guitar), a black queer Muslim originally from New York; North Carolina-born, Palestinian drummer FaraH BaHbaH; and “babygay” bassist Abu Shea. As a strong, unified front, the group pulls from classic punk and afro-punk roots, mixing in hardcore and rock-rap fusion, plus healthy doses of political satire and shared experiences as multiracial Muslims. On Tuesday, Jan. 14, The Muslims will take to The Mothlight stage on a bill with fellow queer Bull City act Loamlands and Asheville-based trio Bless Your Heart, itself fronted by two nonbinary artists. The evening begins at 9 p.m. $10 advance/$12 day of show. themothlight.com. Photo by Antonio Rodriguez/Punk Island NYC
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.