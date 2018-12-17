Smart Bets: The Reel Sisters

Though not biologically related, the members of The Reel Sisters have formed a siblinglike bond through their shared classical training, passion for teaching and longtime experience in the traditional music community. Fresh off a mini-tour of New Mexico, Asheville-based Scottish smallpiper Rosalind Buda and Atlanta harpist Kelly Brzozowski also seek to grow their unofficial family with each performance. The next local opportunity to join in takes place Thursday, Dec. 20, when the duo brings its Celtic Christmas show to Isis Music Hall. The program consists of seasonal favorites as well as traditional songs from the British Isles and Appalachia. The show starts at 8:30 p.m. $18 advance/$20 day of show. isisasheville.com. Photo by Don Stewart