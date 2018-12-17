Smart Bets: The Reel Sisters

Though not biologically related, the members of The Reel Sisters have formed a siblinglike bond through their shared classical training, passion for teaching and longtime experience in the traditional music community. Fresh off a mini-tour of New Mexico, Asheville-based Scottish smallpiper Rosalind Buda and Atlanta harpist Kelly Brzozowski also seek to grow their unofficial family with each performance. The next local opportunity to join in takes place Thursday, Dec. 20, when the duo brings its Celtic Christmas show to Isis Music Hall. The program consists of seasonal favorites as well as traditional songs from the British Isles and Appalachia. The show starts at 8:30 p.m. $18 advance/$20 day of show. isisasheville.com. Photo by Don Stewart
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.