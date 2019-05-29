Smart Bets: The Singing Out Tour

True to its Pete Seeger-ish and LGBTQ-referencing name, the The Singing Out Tour is a spotlight for queer musicians with a passion for social justice. Through the Southeast, over to Illinois and up into Pennsylvania and New York, the traveling show features Virginia-based Americana/blues artist Crys Matthews, winner of the 2017 NewSong Music Performance & Songwriting Competition. She shares the bill with Washington, D.C.’s Heather Mae, a pop-piano performer whose lyrics address such topics as body positivity and racial equality. Backed by percussionist JJ Jones and multi-instrumentalist Joe Stevens, the artists play Isis Music Hall’s mainstage on Sunday, June 2, at 7:30 p.m. $15. isisasheville.com. Photo of Matthews courtesy of the artist
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.