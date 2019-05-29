Smart Bets: The Singing Out Tour

True to its Pete Seeger-ish and LGBTQ-referencing name, the The Singing Out Tour is a spotlight for queer musicians with a passion for social justice. Through the Southeast, over to Illinois and up into Pennsylvania and New York, the traveling show features Virginia-based Americana/blues artist Crys Matthews, winner of the 2017 NewSong Music Performance & Songwriting Competition. She shares the bill with Washington, D.C.’s Heather Mae, a pop-piano performer whose lyrics address such topics as body positivity and racial equality. Backed by percussionist JJ Jones and multi-instrumentalist Joe Stevens, the artists play Isis Music Hall’s mainstage on Sunday, June 2, at 7:30 p.m. $15. isisasheville.com. Photo of Matthews courtesy of the artist