Smart Bets: Third Thursdays

Launched in September by local business owner Hilary Nylander, Third Thursdays are monthly events that seek to highlight the artistic talent of Marshall through art openings, open studios, live music and other events augmented with culinary delights. Past iterations have included participatory art projects, a performance by Resonant Rogues and the opening of Swept Away, an exhibition of brooms “from around the world and across the ages.” The next Third Thursday falls on Nov. 21 and includes ha! shop + studio’s feature of Amber M. Jensen’s newest collection of backpacks and textile works, vintage wall hangings from Denmark and Sweden, handcrafted serveware from Finland, and Scandinavian treats made by Walnut Schoolhouse. Other events are yet to be announced. Free to attend. avl.mx/6p1. Photo courtesy of event organizers
