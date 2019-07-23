Smart Bets: Thunder Road: The Musical

While Robert Mitchum was filming the bootlegger thriller Thunder Road in the Asheville area, odds are good that he never thought the film would one day be turned into a stage musical. Bruce Springsteen, however, seems a more likely candidate to predict such a future, seeing as he was inspired to write his song of the same name after seeing the movie’s poster. Josh Dunkin and Steve DuRose of the Hendersonville duo The Gathering Dark combine all of the above influences and more in Thunder Road: The Musical. The performance re-creates scenes from the film and weaves them together with true stories of moonshine runners and Mitchum’s Western North Carolina adventures during the film’s production — all set to songs from The Boss’s 1978-80 albums. The creative undertaking will be unveiled Sunday, July 28, at 7 p.m. at Sanctuary Brewing Co. Free; donations are welcome. thegatheringdark.com. Photo courtesy of the artists
