Smart Bets: Tina & Her Pony

Asheville folk/Americana duo Tina Collins and Quetzal Jordan have been touring as Tina & Her Pony for nearly 10 years. After steady travel for much of that time, they granted themselves a break, accepted the offer to utilize a friend’s cabin and took a deep, explorative dive into their music and themselves. “The themes that emerged during our ‘hibernation’ were on winter, nature and love,” Jordan says. “This was a really productive time for us, and as winter thaws into spring, it feels like the right moment to share these songs with the people who have supported us the most, and that’s Asheville.” The new tunes will make their way onto the group’s next album, but first will be performed at Ambrose West on Friday, March 29. Local Appalachian blues/soul artist Laura Blackley opens the evening at 8 p.m. $12 advance/$15 day of show/$20 VIP with guaranteed seating in the first three rows. ambrosewest.com. Photo courtesy of the musicians