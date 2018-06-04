Smart Bets: Toney Rocks

Making his living as a touring musician, it’s only natural that highways and movement have become central themes in Toney Rocks’ lyrics. Blessed with a silky smooth voice, the Las Vegas singer-songwriter’s 2016 album, No Road Too Long, features the title track, “Winding Road” and “Walking Shoes.” Meanwhile, “Run to the Night” and “Not Gonna Run,” the two currently available singles from his new EP, Drifting, slated for an early August release, tell a compelling if contradictory story of motion. As he winds down the East Coast leg of his tour and works his way back West, Rocks stops by the French Broad Brewery on Thursday, June 7, for a 6 p.m. performance. Expect soulful, one-man band Americana with acoustic guitars, ukulele and keys. Free to attend. frenchbroadbrewery.com. Photo courtesy of the musician
