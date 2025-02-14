Smart Bets: Tony Trischka’s EarlJam

Posted on by Kay West
Photo by Greg Heisler

One of the world’s most influential banjo players, Tony Trischka has inspired bluegrass and acoustic musicians from Béla Fleck to Steve Martin. On Thursday, Feb. 20, at 185 King Street in Brevard, Trischka and his band will be joined by Grammy-winning bluegrass artist Woody Platt in presenting EarlJam, a tribute to Trischka’s banjo idol, the late Earl Scruggs.

The performance showcases Scruggs’ unique three-finger style, tracing the bluegrass legend’s story from his childhood to his final years. For the show, Trischka transcribed many of Scruggs’ solos from extremely rare recordings of jam sessions with Scruggs and John Hartford. Most were songs Scruggs never commercially recorded or released. 

On the show’s event page, Trischka says, “Earl is my North Star, a lifetime pathway. At the age of 13, when I first heard 16 notes of Scruggs-style banjo playing, I put down my folk guitar and pestered my parents to buy me a banjo. That 5-string became my obsession and has been for 60 years.” EarlJam debuted in 2024 at Joe’s Pub in New York City, and selections have been performed at the Grand Ole Opry.

The show is 21 and older; guests younger than 21 must be accompanied by a guardian. General admission tickets are $23. avl.mx/eih

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Kay West
Kay West began her writing career in NYC, then was a freelance journalist in Nashville for more than 30 years, including contributing writer for the Nashville Scene, Nashville correspondent for People magazine, author of five books and mother of two happily launched grown-up kids. In 2019 she moved to Asheville and continued writing (minus Red Carpet coverage) with a focus on food, farming and hospitality. She is a die-hard NY Yankees fan.
View all posts by Kay West →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.