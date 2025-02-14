Smart Bets: Tony Trischka’s EarlJam

One of the world’s most influential banjo players, Tony Trischka has inspired bluegrass and acoustic musicians from Béla Fleck to Steve Martin. On Thursday, Feb. 20, at 185 King Street in Brevard, Trischka and his band will be joined by Grammy-winning bluegrass artist Woody Platt in presenting EarlJam, a tribute to Trischka’s banjo idol, the late Earl Scruggs.

The performance showcases Scruggs’ unique three-finger style, tracing the bluegrass legend’s story from his childhood to his final years. For the show, Trischka transcribed many of Scruggs’ solos from extremely rare recordings of jam sessions with Scruggs and John Hartford. Most were songs Scruggs never commercially recorded or released.

On the show’s event page, Trischka says, “Earl is my North Star, a lifetime pathway. At the age of 13, when I first heard 16 notes of Scruggs-style banjo playing, I put down my folk guitar and pestered my parents to buy me a banjo. That 5-string became my obsession and has been for 60 years.” EarlJam debuted in 2024 at Joe’s Pub in New York City, and selections have been performed at the Grand Ole Opry.

The show is 21 and older; guests younger than 21 must be accompanied by a guardian. General admission tickets are $23. avl.mx/eih