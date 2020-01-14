Smart Bets: Too Many Zooz

Originators of the self-described Brasshouse genre, Too Many Zooz built a reputation in the later half of the 2010s for its high-energy shows. The trio of King of Sludge (drums), Leo P (saxophone) and Matt Doe (trumpet) unite dub, soul, funk and ska sounds that were honed on New York City subway platforms. Their skills caught the attention of Beyoncé and Harry Styles, who recruited the instrumentalists to join them on the Billboard Music Awards and “Saturday Night Live,” respectively. Requiring a larger Asheville venue with each new performance, the band returns to town Saturday, Jan. 18, this time at The Grey Eagle. Brooklyn-based “bedroom producer” Birocratic gets things started at 9 p.m. $18 advance/$20 day of show. thegreyeagle.com. Photo courtesy of the band