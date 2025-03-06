Smart Bets: Tribal Seeds

It takes a big stage to accommodate all nine members of Tribal Seeds, the San Diego-based reggae-rock band founded 20 years ago by brothers Steven Rene Jacobo and Tony-Ray Jacobo. There’s plenty of room to groove at The Orange Peel, where the group makes a stop on Tuesday, March 11, as part of its 2025 spring tour.

The band’s recently released studio album, Ancient Blood — its fifth since it debuted with Youth RebelLion in 2005 — includes 17 tracks featuring multiple guest artists, including Jamaican reggae musician Kabaka Pyramid. Pyramid, whose album The Kalling won the 2023 Grammy for Best Reggae Album, will open for Tribal Seeds at The Orange Peel, as will SensaMotion, a New Jersey-based reggae/dub ensemble whose new song, Fallin’ For You, dropped Feb. 14.

The event is for ages 18 and older. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show. Tickets are $37.71. avl.mx/ekh