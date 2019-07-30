Smart Bets: Village Art & Craft Fair

Back for its 47th year, the Village Art & Craft Fair returns to the grounds of the Cathedral of All Souls in Biltmore Village for its annual weekend of shopping and strolling. The 2019 edition incorporates 110 artists from 20 states, including 87 makers from Western North Carolina and 25 first-time VACF exhibitors. Crafters will be on hand to discuss their work in ceramics, fibers, jewelry, metals, two-dimensional art, wood and more. Continuing VACF’s tradition of featuring an eye-catching design on its collectible posters and T-shirts is this year’s drawing by local artist Annie Hall, whose work depicts her mother’s cats, Maggie Mae and Mickey, encountering a, well, crafty bird. Fair hours are Saturday, Aug. 3, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 4, noon-5 p.m. Free to attend. newmorninggallerync.com. Image of artwork by Deana Blanchard courtesy of New Morning Gallery
