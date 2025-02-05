Smart Bets: Voices of Impact

Voices of Impact invites the curious minds and visionaries of Asheville to engage in an evening of storytelling, ideas and connection on Friday, Feb. 7. The 6-9 p.m. event at Diana Wortham Theatre will feature six speakers sharing information, initiatives and inspiration with the goal of recharging the Asheville community with hope and energy. Holly McCann will speak on how regenerative ecosystems can transform communities. Emi Kubota will explore the Japanese concept of “ikigai” — or “living worth” — and how it creates economies of kindness. Tony Morris will demonstrate ways for leaders and teams to make the greatest positive difference for the greatest number of people. Jennifer Germaine will discuss how amplifying one’s voice and visibility can bring about meaningful impact. Keresey Pearl will highlight how through film the power of storytelling can drive change. And Heidi Zellie will offer a perspective-shifting dialogue about the transformative capabilities of water. The experience will be accompanied by live music. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Regenerating Asheville, an organization that works with grassroots initiatives to restore ecosystems and build economic and ecological resilience. Tickets are $30. avl.mx/ehl

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.