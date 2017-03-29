Smart bets: Wah!

Wah! is a musician, teacher and healer whose peaceful tunes are recognized around the world. Her music is a popular soundtrack to yoga, meditation and relaxation courses, and has been featured on iTunes’ “Greatest Yoga Music Ever.” Wah! will be in Asheville hosting an annual women’s retreat on self-care and communication, and her visit will culminate with an appearance at Jubilee! Community Church. In Wah!’s healing concerts, calming songs access even deeper tranquility when performed live with soft, slow laser lights and visual projections. She also leads guided breathing techniques throughout the performance. Wah! will offer her vocal talents to the 9 and 11 a.m. services at Jubilee! Community Church on Sunday, April 2, before her healing concert at 6 p.m. $20/$25. avl.mx/prti. Photo by Robert Sturman
