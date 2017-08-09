Smart Bets: Waxahatchee

As the headliner of an evening of solo acoustic performances at the Masonic Temple on St. Patrick’s Day this year, Katie Crutchfield played — under the moniker Waxahatchee — multiple new songs from a then-forthcoming album. With Out in the Storm now available, the Philadelphia-based singer-songwriter returns to Asheville with a full band, fleshing out those compositions and more. Like her sister and bandmate Allison Crutchfield’s collection Tourist in This Town (released earlier this year), Katie’s latest writings confront the end of a romantic relationship. She calls it “a very honest record about a time in which I was not honest with myself.” Waxahatchee plays The Grey Eagle on Sunday, Aug. 13, at 8 p.m. A pair of rock trios — Boston’s Palehound and Baltimore’s Outer Spaces — open. $15 advance/$18 day of show. thegreyeagle.com. Photo by Jesse Riggins
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.