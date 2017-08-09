Smart Bets: Waxahatchee

As the headliner of an evening of solo acoustic performances at the Masonic Temple on St. Patrick’s Day this year, Katie Crutchfield played — under the moniker Waxahatchee — multiple new songs from a then-forthcoming album. With Out in the Storm now available, the Philadelphia-based singer-songwriter returns to Asheville with a full band, fleshing out those compositions and more. Like her sister and bandmate Allison Crutchfield’s collection Tourist in This Town (released earlier this year), Katie’s latest writings confront the end of a romantic relationship. She calls it “a very honest record about a time in which I was not honest with myself.” Waxahatchee plays The Grey Eagle on Sunday, Aug. 13, at 8 p.m. A pair of rock trios — Boston’s Palehound and Baltimore’s Outer Spaces — open. $15 advance/$18 day of show. thegreyeagle.com. Photo by Jesse Riggins