Smart Bets: We Love It Here.

Within a week of Tropical Storm Helene’s destruction, local arts nonprofit Lamplight AVL began building the Recover, Remain and Thrive program to enable artists to recover, stay in the area and continue to create inspirational work. Funds have thus far been distributed to artists over two phases, and the program recently got a boost on March 7 with the release of the benefit compilation We Love It Here.

The collection of exclusive, previously unreleased music worked on at West Asheville’s Drop of Sun Studios features songs by MJ Lenderman, Animal Collective, Squirrel Flower, Reggie Watts, Fust, Green-House, Sophie Thatcher, Maral, Nightlands, Horse Jumper Of Love, Hello Mary and Floating Action.

“The remarkable breadth of these previously unreleased tracks reflect Drop of Sun’s core principle of fostering an environment for artists to freely and boundlessly create,” says Drop of Sun co-founder Adam McDaniel in a press release. “Being a resource to the Asheville arts community has yielded wonderful, long-lasting relationships, amazing songs like these and a platform to communicate and cope during hard times. We are thrilled to share these exclusive songs with you.”

The digital edition costs $11. Limited edition vinyl pressings are $25 (translucent orange vinyl special editions are $35) and include an exclusive bonus track by Animal Collective. avl.mx/ema