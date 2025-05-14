Smart Bets: What’s Shaking kids concert series

Posted on by Kay West
Photo courtesy of Ryan Glass

It’s unlikely that a certain female superstar whose name rhymes with “Baylor Clift” will show up and perform her mega hit “Shake It Off” to kick off the What’s Shaking? family-friendly music series on Saturday, May 17, at Sweeten Creek Brewing.

But there will be fun for all who attend the series — with a live, interactive 60-minute concert by Asheville musician, teaching artist and What’s Shaking? creator Ryan Glass

He will delight the tykes with his original poems, songs and a few classic covers from the brewery’s outdoor stage. Shakers and children’s instruments will be shared for a “drum jam,” call-and-response games will be played, and dance breaks will take place.

All shows run 3-4 p.m. and are free to attend. Sweeten Creek Brewing’s lawn has shade trees, picnic tables, a sandbox, places to play and a dog park. Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ is on-site with sandwiches, plates, sides and the famous moink balls.

Subsequent shows are same time, same place, the last Saturday of the month, June to September. Sweeten Creek Brewing is at 1127 Sweeten Creek Road. For more information, visit avl.mx/erl.

