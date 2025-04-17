Smart Bets: Wild Life

One sure sign of a good marriage is successful artistic collaboration.

So it goes for local poet Ayal Hurst in her new collection Wild Life, which features photography by her husband, Hawk Hurst. Published on March 17, this set of poems focuses on the author’s search for what personally feels like the ultimate truth.

Ayal’s writing reflects the unexpected paths she’s taken throughout her life, leading to fulfilling adventures and mystical experiences. She concludes that unconditional love is always the solution.

“To live from that level of love, I also found that I had to let go of my own shadows and wounds, and anything else that seemed to be in the way,” Ayal says in a press release. “It has been a lifelong, ongoing journey of discovery.” avl.mx/pryr