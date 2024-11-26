Smart Bets: Winter Wonder Walk

The annual Winter Wonder Walk, created by Asheville Plays, turns the Adventure Center of Asheville at 85 Expo Drive into an immersive storybook experience with costumed actors guiding guests through festively lit outdoor trails winding through Winterland. A heated tent offers a holiday market with locally made gifts, a kids play area, fresh doughnuts, hot chocolate and cider, s’mores for the bonfire, Venezuelan cuisine from Delish Food Truck and local beer and wine. The Treetops Adventure Park Glow Trail features lower-elevation trails illuminated with thousands of colorful twinkle lights. Winter Wonder Walk happens 6-8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 29-30, Dec. 6-7 and Dec. 13-14. General admission tickets are $18, free for children ages 3 and younger. Combo tickets that include the Glow Trail are $48. Kids can earn free general admission tickets by participating in the S’Mitten with Books program ( avl.mx/ebj ). Proceeds from each ticket will donate four meals to MANNA Foodbank. avl.mx/ebk . Photo courtesy of Asheville Plays

