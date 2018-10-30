Smart Bets: WNC Pottery Festival

On Saturday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Dillsboro’s Front Street plays host to the 14th annual WNC Pottery Festival. Tents at the 2018 event will showcase work from 44 master potters. Styles and techniques range from glazed sculptural tree forms to mixed-media pottery, and visitors may also witness throwing and firing demonstrations. The year’s featured potter is Knoxville, Tenn.-based artist Judy Brater, who specializes in carving, painting and firing unusually shaped slabs to create similarly atypical vessels. Early arrivals may take in such pre-show events as timed competitions in the Clay Olympics on Friday, Nov. 2, 1-3 p.m., outside Tree House Pottery. The $5 festival entry includes a raffle ticket. Children younger than 12 receive free admission. wncpotteryfestival.com. Photo courtesy of the WNC Pottery Festival