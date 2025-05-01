Smart Bets: WNC Yarn Crawl

Posted on by Kay West
Photo of new Yarn Crawl participant Briar Patch Fibre Co. courtesy of Elizabeth Schell

Love a good yarn? Tuesday-Sunday, May 6-11, the 13th annual WNC Yarn Crawl knits together 12 shops and businesses from Western North Carolina’s fiber community, offering games, drawings, photo opportunities and a showcase of products. 

This year’s theme, “After the Storm,” is intended to highlight WNC’s post-Tropical Storm Helene recovery and celebrate all the colors of post-Helene rainbows. Luckily, most of the stores on the self-guided tour did not suffer great physical damage, though they did face financial loss. Local Cloth’s building in the River Arts District was fully flooded, but it will participate by hosting a Fiber Festival on Saturday, May 10, noon-6 p.m., at Lutheridge Camp and Conference Center.

Fiber farm and artist vendors, food, music, demonstrations and a clothing swap are on the festival’s agenda. Throughout the Yarn Crawl, daily door prize drawings will take place at each location, and crawlers can participate in a Rainbow Bingo game to collect stamps and complete fun challenges at Yarn Crawl stops (cards are available at each shop). avl.mx/eqh

