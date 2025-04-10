Sustaining community: The RAD finds new ways to support its artists

Editor’s note: The following Q&A is part of Xpress‘ annual Sustainability series.

Jeffrey Burroughs is president of the River Arts District Association (RADA).

Xpress: What remains the top priority and most urgent needs for the River Arts District (RAD) post-Helene?

Burroughs: Our top priorities are securing grant funding to help artists and businesses remain open or reopen and establishing affordable artist studios to accommodate the over 300 displaced artists across all mediums. Ensuring artists can continue to create in the River Arts District is essential to preserving the district’s cultural and economic vitality.

What can individuals outside of your community do to help address these needs?

Visitors can directly support our recovery by spending the day in the upper RAD, which is fully open and includes Roberts Street, Artful Way, Clingman Avenue and Depot Street. Supporting our artists, restaurants, bars, breweries and cafés helps sustain the district. On Saturday, May 10, we’re hosting RAD Renaissance, a vibrant spring celebration of art, resilience and renewal — a great way to engage with the community. Additionally, we’re working to offer events every weekend to keep the RAD thriving. Those looking to contribute financially can donate to the RADA Recovery Fund at avl.mx/e78.

How are you personally coping with and sustaining yourself during the ongoing recovery process?

Recovery is a marathon, but every day brings new progress and renewed strength. While the work has been relentless, the outpouring of support from artists, organizations and the broader community has been truly inspiring. Seeing studios reopen, creativity flourish and visitors return reminds me that we are not just rebuilding — we are reimagining an even stronger, more connected River Arts District. The light at the end of the tunnel is growing brighter, and I have no doubt that the RAD will emerge more resilient and vibrant than ever.