The Playlist: Listen to these 13 tracks for an unexpected musical journey

Xpress’ latest installment of “The Playlist” has arrived.

For our March edition we reached out to electric, indie-pop musician Moon Bride (Carly Kotula) to tackle the latest theme: unexpected turns. The concept was inspired by the early days of spring, when we often ride those unpredictable highs and lows in terms of temperatures.

Of course, Moon Bride had full creative license to interpret the theme as she saw fit, and her selections did not disappoint. From unanticipated shifts in tempo to lyrics that will surprise and delight, this is a playlist for those ready to go on a musical journey.

And as you’ll see in our conversation below, Moon Bride was deliberate in her track sequencing. So please, don’t shuffle this playlist when you download it. Instead, be attentive to the transitions between songs and the ways in which the collective offers its own unexpected turns. You can download the latest playlist on Spotify at avl.mx/emr.

Xpress: The opening track — “Stella the Begonia,” by Rubblebucket — is kind of the perfect introduction to the playlist’s theme. It has so many interesting parts and arrangements, including a killer horn section, as well as a buildup at the start to make it an ideal opener. Could you speak to the selection itself and how, as a musician, you think about opening tracks as they relate to your own music.

Moon Bride: I’m so glad you think so! The first thing that gripped me about that song was the lyrics. You think it’s about a person, then wait — it’s about a house plant? Then they just kept throwing in musical surprises from there. It’s my favorite kind of song — a feel-good, over-the-top bop that blends whatever genres serve the overall feeling. Opening tracks should have a bit of suspense, I think. They should delight and surprise and set the tone for the rest of the record (or playlist).

There’s also a lot of playfulness in the playlist’s next song, “Picture Picture” by Tall Tall Trees. These two songs feel very much in conversation with each other, as do other pairings throughout the playlist. I know sequencing was important to you in creating this list. Could you speak to the ways in which you approached developing it around the theme and what you hope listeners gain from listening to it in order, rather than on shuffle.

The theme was so open-ended, and I work best with limitations, so I came up with some rules for myself: Keep it mostly to new music, include mostly local artists and have it all fit together sonically. As I whittled down and removed the big outliers, I started noticing relationships between songs. And then it occurred to me that the playlist itself could be an extension of the theme. So, I paired the songs that fit together in style or mood. I wanted the playlist as a whole to showcase the twists and turns but in a gentle way so as not to give anyone whiplash. I even listened to the transitions between songs to make sure each flowed into the next. This is what artists do when they put out albums — sequence is a sacred part of the music collection. In a way, this playlist tells a story, and you might miss it if you listen on shuffle.

It definitely hit me around track seven (Noah Proudfoot’s “Simple Prayers”) that you were taking listeners on a journey of sound. But you succeeded in avoiding whiplash. As a musician, do you lament the way music is consumed now, in that many don’t listen to an album from start to finish? And how has that shift impacted, if at all, the way you think about your own presentation of music?

It does affect the way I present music. Of course, as an artist I would prefer that people listen from start to finish, especially when it’s a concept album like my most recent record, Insomnie. But there is just so much music coming out, and we all have short attention spans. There will always be people who listen to albums as the artist intended and those who can’t make it through a whole song. So, I try to make music that has a little something for everyone — accessible enough for the hyperactive listener but deep or complex enough for the audiophile.

I’d be remiss to not mention Hamilton Leithauser. He’s my favorite singer and songwriter, so I was thrilled to see his song “Burn the Boats” as the closer to your playlist. Since we discussed opening tracks, I also want to hear your thoughts about closers. What do you look for as a listener, and how do you think about the final track as an artist?

It’s funny, my first instinct was to say, “Go out with a bang!” Then I went back and looked at the final track on some of my favorite albums and my own albums, and literally all of them were pensive, slow songs. Maybe it’s like the artist takes us on this long, winding journey, and the last song is like the wind-down — the tour guide slowly backing into a parking spot, reminding us to wait until the vehicle has stopped before taking off our seat belts. That’s what I’m picturing, at least.

Finally, what do you hope folks take away from listening to your playlist? Oh, and bonus question — what is your favorite track on the playlist and why?

I hope it’s a gentle reminder that life is rich and there’s a lot to be squeezed out of it, and it’s OK to feel weird and awkward sometimes. I need the daily reminder that life isn’t supposed to be easy and the journey is the point. Unexpected turns make everything more interesting. I can’t pick just one favorite! They’re all great songs. But if I had to highlight one, “Conversion” by Nick Cave is a pretty epic song. The buildup at the end gets me every time — especially when he just starts yelling “You’re beautiful” and “STOP!” over and over. Amazing.

“Stella the Begonia,” by Rubblebucket

“Picture Picture” by Tall Tall Trees

“Leathery Whip” by Aldous Harding

“In Your Thirties” by Moon Bride

“My Variant” by Slow Runner

“Remora” by Music’s Widow

“Simple Prayers” by Noah Proudfoot

“Light Shine” by Virtuous

“No Jacket” by Slow Packer, featuring Alexa Rose

“Conversion” by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

“Terrarium” by Merrick Noyes, Stephanie Morgan

“WELLLL” by Jacob Collier

“Burn the Boats” by Hamilton Leithauser