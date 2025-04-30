The Playlist: Listen to these 15 tracks to confront death and feel alive

Xpress’ latest installment of “The Playlist” has arrived.

For our April edition we reached out to hip-hop artist Davaion “Spaceman Jones” Bristol to tackle the latest theme: sustainable living. As in, what songs do you turn to to sustain yourself, whether it’s physically or emotionally.

From rap to metal to rock, this playlist doesn’t shy away from heavy issues. And the conversation with Bristol also takes a similar tone. You can download the latest playlist on Spotify at avl.mx/epy.

Xpress: What I found interesting about so many of the songs on this playlist is the presence of death — be it Juicy J’s line about being on “your back in a box inside a hearse” or Jay Electronica’s melancholy lament over numbers on his phone that will never ring again. Then of course, there are artists on here who died so young — from Tupac Shakur to Chris Cornell. As an artist, how does death factor into your inspiration and lyrical focus? And how does the reality of death sustain you?

Bristol: Death is a natural part of life. When I was putting this playlist together, there were a couple of deaths in my family. That definitely made me include some themes of loss and facing mortality. As I get older and closer to my own death, it is something I think about more. It actually makes me want to live more fully. In my writing it is a tool to create depth and weight to whatever line I’m writing. What is more serious, more worth contemplating when making decisions than death and its implications?

I’m sorry to hear about your losses. Your response brings to mind your song “Forever in A Day,” the title track from your latest album. The song strikes me as an anthem about making the most of the limited time we have on Earth. Lyrically, it also seems to be in conversation with “Henny Nights” — the opening track of your 2018 EP which is included on the playlist. “Henny Nights” has lyrical elements about making the most of your life, while also celebrating self-acceptance and being true to yourself. Could you speak to these ideas and concepts as it relates to both your writing and the music you seek out.

The music that I make is intensely personal. I’m generally talking to myself, giving me a pep talk from me. Writing lets me access my experiences in a deeper way. Its prophecy for me. I try to speak my future into existence through these verses and hooks. I feel strongly that your mental condition is foundational to your experience in this life. I rap about how I have applied these experiences and how I want to apply these experiences. For me refining my thinking, feeling and actions are a continuous thing; daily practice is required. Of course, there will be times of being less skillful in our approach. But these are usually opportunities rather than penalties.

The second half of your playlist includes a few rock numbers, including track by Audioslave and System of A Down. Much of my musical tastes were shaped in the mid- to late-’90s. Back then, it felt like the way we listened to music was so genre focused. For example, I loved punk. And it felt like the only way to show you were a true punk back then was by listening exclusively to punk. Fortunately, we seem to have gotten beyond genre loyalty. I’m curious about your own experiences with cross-genre listening and how various types of music influence your style.

I have listened to rock music since I was a kid. I loved hair bands like Guns N’ Roses and Poison as well as metal like Metallica and Slayer. These two bands, Audioslave and System of A Down, were able to capture my attention with the songwriting. I’ve been a big fan of great lyrics no matter the genre. Some of my biggest influences are Bob Seger and Ronnie Van Zant. I want to be able to write songs that crystallize a moment in time and that would be easily understood by the most people. A turn of phrase here, a new way to say an old truth there, being myself totally, but embodying the truth as I have experienced it. I grab influence from where it springs up.

In terms of the playlist, which artist on here has been most influential on your own work and style, and what is it about their work that continues to speak to you as an artist?

All of these artists have had their influence on my work. But the biggest one has to be Tupac. When I was first trying to write raps, I wanted to have the same impact that Tupac had. He was great at invoking emotion; the music made me feel something. He spoke directly to the experience that I was having in my own life. That connection is something that I still try to achieve. He also spoke very plainly. It was not hard to figure out the points he was trying to make. His words were accessible. That’s something I still try to do.

Finally, what do you hope listeners take away from your playlist?

I hope that the playlist gives listeners a vibe. I hope they feel how I feel when I listen to these songs. I hope they remember; I hope they hope; and I hope they pop their sh*t.

“Could’ve Been Worse,” by Juicy J

“A.P.I.D.T.A.” by Jay Electronica

“Until the End of Time” by 2Pac

“Only Weight I Feel” by Big Hit, Hit-Boy, The Alchemist

“Munyon Canyon” by Larry June, 2 Chainz, The Alchemist

“Henny Nights” by Spaceman Jones and The Motherships

“Santorini Greece” by Rick Ross

“13th Floor/Growing Old” by Outkast

“Southside” by Scarface

“Like a Stone” by Audioslave

“Aerials” by System of a Down

“Double 07” by Curren$y, The Alchemist

“Diamonds & Wood” by UGK, featuring Smoke D

“25 Lighters” by Lil’ Keke, DJ DMD, Fat Pat

“Break ‘Em Off Somethin'” by Master P