Why I volunteer: A way to support the arts

Posted on by Xpress Staff
Kathy O'Neal

Kathy O’Neal is a volunteer at the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts. The organization’s mission is to enrich, enlighten, educate and entertain through the performing arts.

How long have you been volunteering at Wortham, and what inspired you to do so? 

I joined the volunteer ushers in early 2017. My cousin who also ushers there suggested I might be interested when I first moved to Asheville. It seemed like a wonderful volunteer opportunity and way to support the arts community.

What have you learned about the individuals you serve?

Welcoming our regular patrons back to the Wortham each time they attend a performance, as well as meeting those who are joining us for the first time, is a truly delightful experience. It’s wonderful to be part of a team that works to make each person feel welcome and comfortable at a performance.

Ushers are the first “face” of the Wortham for guests attending performances, and we all work to create a positive experience from the time patrons step through our front doors with anticipation for a great show to when they leave knowing they’ve probably seen something unique, different, exceptional.

The staff of the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts is dedicated to making the performing arts an enjoyable experience for all of our patrons. Managing Director Rae Geoffrey always puts together a season that presents a vast array of performers of the highest quality in their field. While not every artist may be on everyone’s radar, each performance is just about guaranteed to be wonderful to see and hear.

The entire Wortham staff brings a highly professional and inspiring positivity to the Wortham. It is indeed a joy to get to know and work with all of them.

What’s been the most rewarding experience to date? 

There are many rewards to being an usher at the Wortham Center, but if I have to name the greatest, it would be the opportunity to hear and see such a wonderful variety of performances.

What advice would you offer those thinking about volunteering?

I highly recommend ushering — it’s a way to support the arts in Asheville while enjoying the performances. It’s also a way to make new friends, both with those who work at the Wortham Center as well as with fellow ushers.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.