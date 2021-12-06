Xpress seeks student writing & art for 2022 Kids Issue

Attention, local kids and teens: What’s the most beautiful thing in the world or your local community? Why?

Once you have an idea, it’s time to get creative, then share your work for possible publication in Xpress’ Kids Issue! The theme for 2022 is “Simply Beautiful.”

Each March, Mountain Xpress publishes the colorful, engaging work of Western North Carolina’s K-12 students. There is no fee to enter for possible publication, and the deadline for submissions is Friday, Jan. 28.

Theme: ‘Simply Beautiful’

Students, here are some questions to think about to get started. What is the most beautiful thing in the world or your local community? Why do you like it? What makes it beautiful? If it’s a beautiful idea, what obstacles might there be to making it a reality? How would you overcome them? If it’s a person, place or creature, what challenges do they face? Are there ways you can make a difference? Create art or writing to share your vision!

Submission guidelines

Educators, parents and students, please send us the best work in the following categories:

Essays

Essays should be no more than 300 words (though some exceptions can be made). Typed entries are encouraged.

Short fiction

Fiction should be no more than 300 words (though some exceptions can be made). Typed entries are encouraged.

Poems

Short-form poetry is preferred, with poems limited to a maximum of 30 lines. Typed submissions are encouraged.

Art

Art should be digitally photographed or be able to be photographed by Mountain Xpress. Photos of sculptures are also permissible. Artists’ statements are welcome.

Photos

Photos should be high resolution, digital photos between 200 KB and 6 MB (cellphone setting of “medium” size). Artists’ statements are welcome.

Deadline

The deadline is 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, to be considered for publication in Xpress’ two-part Kids Issue, publishing March 9 and 16. Sorry, we cannot accept late entries.

Submit your work

Check back here for a link to upload student work.

Returns

Mailed or hand-delivered pieces may be picked up after the issue publishes, though Xpress cannot be responsible for their return.

Questions?

Email kids@mountainx.com and one of our staffers will get back in touch.

We can’t wait to see what local kids and teens have to share!

