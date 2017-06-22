Press release:

Asheville Downtown Association to host Ingles Independence Day Celebration

The Asheville Downtown Association will host the Ingles Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4 from 2-10pm at Pack Square Park in downtown Asheville. This event is produced in partnership with the City of Asheville.

The free event features family activities throughout the day, with a fireworks extravaganza capping off the event at 9:30pm.

The Ultimate Air Dogs return to Asheville for the 4th of July event. Competitions will take place at 2pm, 4pm and 6pm, with the finals at 7:30pm. Learn more about the Ultimate Air Dogs and how to register your dog to compete at ultimateairdogs.com. Pets are only allowed in the Air Dogs area and not throughout the rest of the event.

Bouncy houses and children’s activities provided by LEAF Easel Rider will keep the kids happy and busy from 2-6pm. A $3 wristband allows kids to jump, bounce and race as many times as they’d like. Asheville Hoops will host a Hula Hoop Jam from 2-4pm on Roger McGuire Green.

The Splashville Fountain will be on until 6pm as well for kids to cool off and splash about.

Stage entertainment kicks off at 5pm with local talent.

Headlining the Ingles Independence Day Celebration is Mark O’Connor with the Mark O’Connor Band. Fresh off their Grammy win for “Best Bluegrass Album,” the band features iconic fiddler Mark O’Connor, and puts on an engaging, dynamic show with compelling arrangements, virtuosic solos and tight vocal harmonies.

Beer, cider and wine will be available for purchase including local, regional and national brews. Water and other drinks will also be available for purchase.

Food vendors include: Appalachian Smoke BBQ, D.O.G.S., El Kimchi, Gypsy Queen Cuisine, The Hop, Kernal Mike’s Famous Kettle Corn, Mac Daddy’s Organic Lemonade, Paris Festival Bakery, Sugar and Snow Gelato, Sunshine Sammies and The Grubbery Food Truck.

No outside alcohol, pets or vending will be permitted. Parking is available in City of Asheville parking decks, on the street or in private lots.

This event would not be possible without the support of our sponsors: Ingles Markets, City of Asheville, Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority, Pepsi, The Brite Agency, Go Minis, Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, Sam Adams, Dig Local, 99.9 Kiss Country, Mix 96.5, Rock 105.1, The 828.com, Asheville Scene, Asheville Citizen-Times, Buncombe County, Renaissance Asheville Hotel, Asheville Color & Imaging and Moe’s Original Bar B Que.

The Ingles Independence Day Celebration is a production of the Asheville Downtown Association, a nonprofit organization committed to the preservation and improvement of the central business district.

More information about the Ingles Independence Day Celebration and the Asheville Downtown Association can be found online at www.ashevilledowntown.org or by following through social media including Facebook (www.facebook.com/AshevilleDowntownAssociation) and Twitter (@AVLDowntown).