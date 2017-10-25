Press release:

Diversity Productions presents the 100 Musician Improvisational Music Night Thursday, November 9th 7:30 PM at Salvage Station, 466 Riverside Drive, Asheville, NC. This event is the first in the series of Concerts For Racial Harmony. This event honors improvisational music pioneers Sun Ra and Jerry Garcia and is dedicated the life and works of Asheville’s beloved educator Chris Weaver. Program will feature musicians from diverse cultures and music genres performing together in a rare night of musical exchange. Performing together will be many players from Asheville’s diverse music scene including members from: Natural Born Leaders, Mystic Ferrymen, Sherri Lynn & The Mountain Friends Band, The James Berlyn Quartet, Cosmic Intuition, Umoja Percussion Ensemble and many other groups. Musical explorations featuring pianist Patrick Littlejohn, multi-instrumentalist Wind and Ron Greenberg, Hip Hop artist Spaceman Jones and dozens more. Improvisation Dance by Amanda Levesque and Friends. There will also be Drum/Percussion Jams in between music sets led by Conga Master Kayin Burney. Admission is $10.00 or $7.00 if You Bring A Drum or Percussion Instrument and play in the Drum Jams. Concerts For Racial Harmony is a non-profit series under the auspices Zamani Refuge a 501 C 3 Organization. For More info. Call (512) 636-2389.