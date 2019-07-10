Press release from 103.3 Asheville FM:

103.3 Asheville FM and Pansy Fest Present a Local Queer Music Showcase Benefit at The Mothlight on July 26, 2019, with an 8 p.m. door 9 p.m. show raising money and awareness for both organizations.

Asheville FM is partnering with Pansy Collective hosting a Local Queer Music Showcase Benefit at the Mothlight. This August marks the third annual Pansy Fest Music Festival serving as the most substantial benefit of the year for the Pansy Collective. Pansy Collective is a collaborative group of queer and trans visual artists and musicians operating as a booking collective and grassroots mutual aid fund based in Asheville.

The “Local Queer Music Showcase Benefit” will take place on Friday, July 26 doors at 8 p.m. show at 9 p.m. will take place at the Mothlight located at 701 W Haywood Road, in West Asheville. Bands performing will be Secret Shame, Joybang, Nomadic War Machine, and Dead Name. Suggested donation of $10 at the door to benefit Pansy Collective and Asheville FM. KP Whaley, Asheville FM’s station manager explained the natural partnership between Asheville FM and Pansy Collective, “This year Pansy Fest had to turn down artists to perform due to the increased interest regionally. We wanted to highlight some of those artists who couldn’t perform at the festival, while also creating funds and awareness for the upcoming three-day music festival.”

This year’s Pansy Fest is August 23-25. Friday 23 bands will play at Slygrog from 7 p.m.–12 a.m., followed by a dance party at Static Age Records. Saturday 24 music continues at Slygrog from 7 p.m.–12 a.m. followed by a noise show at Mold House. Sunday morning join the pansies for lo-fi sounds, country music, and brunch at Carrier Park from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. All proceeds of Pansy Fest will benefit Companeros Immigrants de la Montanas en Accion and the Pansy Collective mutual aid fun.

For more info visit Asheville FM or Pansy Collective’s Facebook, Instagram, and website at www.ashevillefm.org and pansycollective.org

For additional information contact:

KP Whaley, General Manager 828.348.0352