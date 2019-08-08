Press release from Ziprickpr:

On Saturday, September 7, 2019, Mills River Presbyterian Church will host the 11th Annual Blessing of the Pets at 10am on the church grounds for all types of pets — dogs, cats, rabbits and any other pet people would like to bring.

The half-hour service celebrates the life of both current and former pets. Residents of Henderson County and throughout Asheville are invited to bring their cherished pets to the outdoor blessing.

The service includes tributes to pets lost during the past year, adopted animals and rescued pets. A free will love offering called the “Dog Bowl Donation” will be collected during the service to benefit the New Hope program at Blue Ridge Humane Society.

The popular pet blessing event is held on the front lawn of the church, and people should bring chairs or blankets. Dogs should be on leashes and cats in crates.

“For more than a decade we’ve invited people to bring their pets to this very special pet blessing,” says Randall Boggs, pastor at Mills River Presbyterian Church. “Everyone is invited. Whether you’ve recently adopted a pet or want to celebrate the love of a long-time pet, we invite everyone to join us.

“Pets are our comforters, companions and friends. This dedicated time together pays special tribute to all the joy they bring us on a daily basis.”

As is the tradition with the event, each pet will receive their own personal blessing from Boggs. Special messages, prayers and readings will be shared during the service. A special part of the event will be recognizing remembering pets that have passed during the past year.

Blue Ridge Humane Society will again benefit from the Dog Bowl Donation fund. The non-profit organization is committed to matching people and adoptable animals in our area.

The Blue Ridge Humane Society is dedicated to reducing the overpopulation of companion animals in Henderson County and to improving their quality of life through adoption, collaboration, and community education. The organization has been in existence for 68 years. The New Hope fund supports the transition and assistance of dogs with special needs from the Henderson County Animal Services facility in Hendersonville to Blue Ridge Humane Society for adoption. The fund also provides medical support for adoptable dogs once they are at Blue Ridge Humane Society. For more details, visit www.blueridgehumane.org.

Mills River Presbyterian Church is located at 10 Presbyterian Church Road in Mills River, accessible from Haywood Road or Highway 280. For more information, call 828-891-7101 or visit www.millsriverpresbyterianchurch.com.