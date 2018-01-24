From event organizers:
11th Annual Music Video Asheville Announces Call for Submissions
Asheville, NC — We are thrilled to announce a call for submissions for the 11th Annual Music Video Asheville (MVA), the annual showcase to celebrate the collaboration of Asheville musicians and filmmakers.
Last year, 65 local musicians and filmmakers submitted their Music Videos for consideration in this growing event. Thirty videos were selected to be shown at the screening making them eligible for awards and prizes. Prizes for winners will include a free day of studio time at Echo Mountain Recording Studios and a $500 cash prize.
All submission guidelines and instructions can be found at www.musicvideoavl.com
Call for Submissions: 11th Annual MUSIC VIDEO ASHEVILLE on Wed, April 13 at Diana Wortham Theatre
- Submission Deadline: Friday, March 15, 2018
Who gets selected for the showcase?
All submissions that meet the guidelines will be considered by the MVA committee. The best 90 minutes of footage will be selected for the showcase. Questions about submissions? Email Kelly Denson at Mvaproducer@gmail.com or call 828-515-1081.
MVA Awards
- Crowd Favorite Award – At the event, the audience will vote for their favorite video, and the winning artists will receive a $500 cash prize as well as a coveted MVA trophy.
- Best of Music Video Asheville 2018 – MVA is proud to be offering a the “BEST OF MVA” Award selected by a jury of film and music industry professionals. The winner will receive a day of free studio time at Echo Mountain Recording.
About Music Video Asheville
Gaining in popularity every year, MVA will celebrate its1th Anniversary by once again rolling out the red carpet at Diana Wortham Theatre. “Grammy style” attire (with Asheville flair, of course) is strongly suggested and tickets for VIP seating will be offered. Pre-show, wine and beer will be offered and networking will take place in the lobby at 5 o’clock. The viewing and awards ceremony will be from 7:30-10 p.m. Tickets for the event are on sale now at www.musicvideoavl.com.
MVA returns for the sixth time to the Diana Wortham Theatre (past MVA’s have taken place at Cinebarre and Fine Arts Theater) and the deadline for submissions to this year’s event is Friday March 15, 2018.
Music Video Asheville: Wednesday, April 25th, 2018
- 5-8 p.m. Networking Party
- 6-7 p.m. AMP Professionals Panel (more details to follow)
- 8-9:30 p.m. Screening
- 9:30-10 p.m. awards
Tickets go on sale February 9, 2016
- $18 adv/ $20 dos
- VIP Tickets: $40 online sales only; include two beverages (beer, wine, champagne or soda), and preferred seating.
Diana Wortham Theatre
2 North Pack Square
Asheville, NC 28801
Music Video Asheville 2018 is produced by Lush Life Productions and theONcorps. If you’d like to get involved as a sponsor or volunteer for the event, please contact Kelly Denson at lushlifemgmt@gmail.com or call 828-515-1081.
