Press release from Asheville Poverty Initiative:

On September 7, 2018, the City of Asheville notified 12 Baskets Cafe and Kairos West that the City was revoking the Notice of Violation previously sent to the non-profit organizations. After reviewing information provided by 12 Baskets Cafe and Kairos West and hearing from the community about the activities that occur at the space utilized by the Cafe and Kairos West, Shannon Tuch, Principal Planner/Zoning Administrator for the City of Asheville, determined that the classification of “community center” is a more accurate classification for the use of the space.

Shannon Spencer, the Executive Director of Asheville Poverty Initiative, the non-profit that operates 12 Baskets Cafe, responded to the news by saying “Love is winning!” The support for the Cafe and the love that is shared there, “reveals a glimpse of what our community can be when the abundance is shared.”

For more information please contact Shannon Spencer @ ashevillepovertyinitiative@gmail.com or 828-231-4169.